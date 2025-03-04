New income tax bill provisions grant wide search powers to authorities, make privacy of taxpayers vulnerable
SummaryThe Income-Tax Bill, 2025, grants tax authorities extensive powers to search digital spaces for tax evasion. Concerns arise over data privacy, potential misuse, and lack of safeguards for taxpayers' information amid increasing government scrutiny.
On 13 February, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the much-awaited bill to replace the existing Income-Tax Act, 1961. Among the changes proposed in the Income-Tax Bill, 2025, a significant one that cannot be overlooked is the extensive power granted to tax authorities to carry out searches of tax evaders.