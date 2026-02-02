Income Tax Budget 2026 Live updates: What relief did taxpayers get this year? How middle class and salaried will benefit

Income Tax Budget 2026 Live: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026 on Sunday, 1 February with a focus on manufacturing, AI and agriculture among others. However, taxpayers who were eagerly waiting for a further reduction in income tax as well as a change in the tax slabs under the new regime did not see any announcement on the same.

Budget 2026 made no new changes in income tax slabs, nor did it make any tweak to the new tax regime.

Budget 2026: What personal finance changes were announced?

Budget 2026 announced a slew of changes that would affect money matters. During her speech, FM Sitharaman announced that the new rules under Income Tax Act, 2025, which is slated to come into force on 1 April, will be announced shortly.

One of the most significant tax decisions affecting investors is the hike in STT on F&O transactions.

Taxpayers also got relief with the announcement that revised ITRs can now be filed till 31 March instead of 31 December with a nominal fee.

Here is a comprehensive, minute-by-minute update of what changed in Budget 2026 for taxpayers, salaried, middle class and investors.

