Income Tax Budget 2026 Live updates: What relief did taxpayers get this year? How middle class and salaried will benefit

Income Tax Budget 2026 Live: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026 on Sunday, 1 February with a focus on manufacturing, AI and agriculture among others. However, taxpayers who were eagerly waiting for a further reduction in income tax as well as a change in the tax slabs under the new regime did not see any announcement on the same.
Budget 2026 made no new changes in income tax slabs, nor did it make any tweak to the new tax regime.
Budget 2026: What personal finance changes were announced?
Budget 2026 announced a slew of changes that would affect money matters. During her speech, FM Sitharaman announced that the new rules under Income Tax Act, 2025, which is slated to come into force on 1 April, will be announced shortly.
One of the most significant tax decisions affecting investors is the hike in STT on F&O transactions.
Taxpayers also got relief with the announcement that revised ITRs can now be filed till 31 March instead of 31 December with a nominal fee.
Here is a comprehensive, minute-by-minute update of what changed in Budget 2026 for taxpayers, salaried, middle class and investors.
The Indian government's Budget proposal to increase the Security Transaction Tax (STT) means that the investors who are trading or looking to trade in the futures & options (F&O) derivatives market will have to pay more tax to the government per transaction.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2026 announced that STT on futures will be hiked to 0.05% from 0.02% existing levels, and STT on options trading will be increased to 0.15% from 0.1% level.
STT is a direct tax which the government imposes on every purchase and sale of securities like equity shares, futures, and options on recognised stock exchanges.
Giving the government's rationale behind the STT increase, the tax department said that the total volume of transaction in the F&O segment is a massive 500 times of the Indian GDP, which stands at ₹300 lakh crore.
Issuing a clarification, the income tax department said STT has been raised only on options and futures, and not other segments.
The FM proposed to stagger the timeline for filing of tax returns. Individuals with ITR 1 and ITR 2 returns will continue to file till 31 July, and non-audit business cases or trusts will be allowed time till 31 August.
The Budget also proposed to extend the existing framework for immunity from penalty and prosecution in cases of underreporting to misreporting.
However, in such a case, the taxpayer will need to pay 100 per cent of the tax amount as an additional income tax over and above the tax and interest due.
Budget 2026 also makes a proposal for a scheme for small taxpayers wherein a rule-based automated process will enable obtaining a lower or nil deduction certificate instead of filing an application with the assessing officer.
Emphasising the need to support critical infrastructure and boost investment in data centres, the FM proposes to provide a "tax holiday till 2047 to any foreign company that provides cloud services to customers globally by using data centre services from India.
"It will, however, need to provide services to Indian customers through an Indian reseller entity," the FM added.
The Budget extended the time limit for filing returns by businesses or trusts that do not need to get their accounts audited by one month till August 31. However, individuals will continue to file ITR by July 31.
Although no change in income tax rates and slabs was announced in the 2026-27 Budget, Sitharaman proposed an amnesty scheme under which small taxpayers, like students and tech professionals, can declare undisclosed foreign income and assets by paying additional tax and fees, to skip prosecution.
The STT rate for futures now is 0.05% and for options is 0.15%. In her speech, FM Sitharaman said, “I propose to raise the STT on Futures to 0.05% from present 0.02% options premium and exercise of options are both proposed to be raised to 0.15% from the present rate of 0.1% and 0.125% respectively.”
The FM proposed raising the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on both futures and options. For futures, she proposed raising the tax rate from 0.02% to 0.05%; for options, from 0.01% to 0.15%.
A New Income Tax Act will come into effect from 1 April, replacing the six-decade-old tax law.
Sitharaman said in her Budget speech, "This (direct tax code) was completed in record time, and the Income Tax Act 2025 will come into effect from 1 April 2026. The simplified income tax rules and forms will be notified shortly, giving adequate time to taxpayers to acquaint themselves with their requirements."
No new changes in income tax slabs were announced in Budget 2026. FM Nirmala Sitharaman also did not announce any income tax rate cuts.
