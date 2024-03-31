Tax evasion vs tax avoidance: How are the two different?
Tax avoidance is entirely legal and entails leveraging loopholes, deductions, exemptions, and credits permitted by the tax code to reduce your tax obligation. Conversely, tax evasion is unlawful, involving intentional deception of tax authorities to evade paying owed taxes.
Tax evasion and tax avoidance are distinct concepts, despite both aiming to minimise tax payments. Tax planning and avoidance employ legal strategies, whereas tax evasion is unlawful and can result in severe penalties.
