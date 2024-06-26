Income tax implications of trading in shares and F&O explained
Investments in listed shares and trading in futures & Options (F&O) may be taxed differently. Transactions in F&O are treated as business income, while gains from listed shares can be treated as capital gains
I have investments in listed shares, which have become long-term investments. I also trade in Future & Options (F&O). I understand that the gains from investment get taxed at a flat rate of 10% beyond the initial one lakh. My tax advisor thinks that due to my trading in F&O, all my transactions in the stock exchange will be treated as business transactions, and even my long-term gains on investment in listed shares will be added to my business income. So, I feel that I can treat the stock market activity as a business activity or an investment, but not both. Is he right?