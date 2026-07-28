Income tax refund delayed for AY 2026-27? 5 reasons your refund may be stuck

Have you successfully submitted and e-filed your income tax returns (ITRs)? Or are you hoping for a last-minute extension of the 31 July deadline? In case you haven’t filed your returns, this is the best time to file your ITR.

Several taxpayers who have already filed their ITRs for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27 are now awaiting their refunds. The provision for income tax refunds was introduced to refund an individual taxpayer when the tax they paid exceeds their actual tax liability for a given financial year.

The refund process may take longer than expected if there are errors, omissions or pending compliance steps that were not properly followed.

Refunds are generally credited after the return is successfully processed, cleared and verified; even small inaccuracies, mistakes or omissions can delay the process.

Here are several common reasons your income tax refund may be delayed.

What are 5 key reasons behind income tax refund delays?

S.No Reason How can it delay your refund 1 Incorrect bank details Wrong account number, invalid IFSC code, closed bank account or unvalidated bank details can prevent the refund from being credited. 2 Pending e-verification of ITR A return is processed only after successful verification. Failure to complete e-verification can put the refund on hold. 3 PAN-Aadhaar or PAN-related issues An inactive PAN or a mismatch in taxpayer details can affect refund processing. 4 Mismatch in tax details Differences between the information declared in the ITR and records such as Form 26AS or Annual Information Statement (AIS) may lead to delays. 5 Errors in return filing Incorrect claims, incomplete information or discrepancies in reported income may require additional checks before processing.

What should taxpayers check if refund is delayed? The first step a taxpayer should take is to check and verify the status of their filed return on the income tax e-filing portal. All taxpayers should ensure that their banking accounts are correctly pre-validated, their PAN details are accurately reflected and up to date and their tax returns have been successfully e-verified.

Any mismatch or data errors between the income tax credits reported by the taxpayer and the information available to employers, banking institutions, or other financial institutions are another common reason for delays in taxpayer refunds. In such cases, the tax department may require additional verification before releasing the complete refunds.

How can taxpayers track their refunds? Taxpayers can track their refund status by following these steps:

Log in to your income tax e-filing portal. Check the previous logs of tax filings. Go through the status of the filed return for AY 2026-27. A delayed refund does not necessarily indicate a problem with the return. There should be no confusion about this. Processing timelines and dates can vary depending on the volume of filings, the depth of review and the complexity of individual cases.