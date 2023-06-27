Income tax return: How taxation rules apply to your ITR refund?2 min read 27 Jun 2023, 01:47 PM IST
The last date for filing income tax returns for salaried taxpayers is July 31. ITR refund is not taxable, but the interest paid is. Over 1 crore ITRs have been filed till June 26
The last date for filing income tax returns (ITR) earned in the 2022-23 fiscal is July 31 for salaried taxpayers. However, it is essential to file the return as soon as possible so that an earning individual might receive an ITR refund as soon as possible.
The department also urged taxpayers to file their ITRs early so as to avoid the last-minute rush.