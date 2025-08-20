No taxable income? You may still have to file a return in these scenarios.
Summary
Not having taxable income doesn’t automatically mean you’re off the hook. The law looks at how you live, spend, and save—not just how you earn.
One question that always comes up during tax season is: “Do I need to file a return if my income is below the basic exemption limit?"
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story