Income Tax rules: The Delhi Bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has in a recent hearing held that capital gains on transfer of a US entity were not taxable due to the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement between India and Ireland, RSM India noted in a flash last week.
In the case of FireEye Ireland Limited v. ACIT, the Delhi ITAT ruled capital gains arising from the transfer of the shares of a US entity, which indirectly held an Indian company, was not taxable under the India-Ireland DTAA, it noted.
“The ruling reiterates that India’s taxing rights in a cross-border transaction must be determined having regard to the language of the applicable tax treaty,” the flash note stated.
As per the RSM flash, the appellant is a company incorporated in Ireland and a tax resident of Ireland under the India-Ireland DTAA. The appellant is a part of FireEye Group, which markets its offerings to customers across non-American regions, including India. In India, they provided cybersecurity solutions comprising standard software along with incidental updates and support, consulting services, and the sale of accessories and appliances.
During FY22, the appellant as part of an internal restructuring transferred its ownership interest in 17 group entities, including US entity FireEye International LLC (FE LLC) to Mandiant Ireland. FE LLC in turn, held Indian company Mandiant Cybersecurity (MCPL) as per a Share Purchase Agreement dated 23 July 2021.
The appellant, a company incorporated and fiscally resident in Ireland, furnished a valid TRC for the year under consideration and was eligible to claim benefits under the India-Ireland DTAA due to neither physical presence nor permanent establishment (PE) in India.
They thus reported capital gain arising from the transfer of its ownership in FE LLC as not taxable in India, relying on Article 13(6) of the India-Ireland DTAA, and also claimed exemption available under domestic Irish laws for intra-group transfers.
However, during assessment, the Learned Assessing Officer (Ld. AO) characterised the transaction as an indirect transfer of shares of MCPL on the basis that FE LLC derived substantial value from assets located in India. The officer invoked Explanation 5 to Section9(1)(i)4 of the Income-tax Act, 1961 and Article 13(5) of the India-Ireland DTAA to hold capital gains arising from the transaction were taxable in India and alleged that the transaction resulted in double non-taxation and constituted an abuse of treaty benefits relying on Article 6 of the Multilateral Instrument.
The Dispute Resolution Panel upheld the findings of the Ld. AO and subsequently a final assessment order determining taxable capital gains of around ₹497.73 crore was passed.
According to consultancy firm RSM, the ruling laid the following key principles:
“Accordingly, domestic-law deeming fictions cannot be imported to expand or enlarge the scope of taxation under a tax treaty, and the allocation of taxing rights must be determined solely in accordance with the express terms of the applicable DTAA. A unilateral amendment to domestic law, whether retrospective or prospective, cannot modify or independently expand the taxing rights conferred under the Treaty,” it noted.
“On treaty abuse, the Tribunal found that the possibility of double non-taxation, by itself, was insufficient to substantiate the Revenue’s allegation. Its conclusion took into account the appellant’s business operations and the wider scope of the group restructuring. The ruling highlights the relevance of the commercial background and supporting evidence when assessing treaty entitlement in a restructuring,” the note added.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors / taxpayers to check with certified experts before making any decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.