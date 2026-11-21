Income Tax rules: The Delhi Bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has in a recent hearing held that capital gains on transfer of a US entity were not taxable due to the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement between India and Ireland, RSM India noted in a flash last week.

In the case of FireEye Ireland Limited v. ACIT, the Delhi ITAT ruled capital gains arising from the transfer of the shares of a US entity, which indirectly held an Indian company, was not taxable under the India-Ireland DTAA, it noted.

“The ruling reiterates that India’s taxing rights in a cross-border transaction must be determined having regard to the language of the applicable tax treaty,” the flash note stated.

Background: What was the case? As per the RSM flash, the appellant is a company incorporated in Ireland and a tax resident of Ireland under the India-Ireland DTAA. The appellant is a part of FireEye Group, which markets its offerings to customers across non-American regions, including India. In India, they provided cybersecurity solutions comprising standard software along with incidental updates and support, consulting services, and the sale of accessories and appliances.

During FY22, the appellant as part of an internal restructuring transferred its ownership interest in 17 group entities, including US entity FireEye International LLC (FE LLC) to Mandiant Ireland. FE LLC in turn, held Indian company Mandiant Cybersecurity (MCPL) as per a Share Purchase Agreement dated 23 July 2021.

The appellant, a company incorporated and fiscally resident in Ireland, furnished a valid TRC for the year under consideration and was eligible to claim benefits under the India-Ireland DTAA due to neither physical presence nor permanent establishment (PE) in India.

They thus reported capital gain arising from the transfer of its ownership in FE LLC as not taxable in India, relying on Article 13(6) of the India-Ireland DTAA, and also claimed exemption available under domestic Irish laws for intra-group transfers.

However, during assessment, the Learned Assessing Officer (Ld. AO) characterised the transaction as an indirect transfer of shares of MCPL on the basis that FE LLC derived substantial value from assets located in India. The officer invoked Explanation 5 to Section9(1)(i)4 of the Income-tax Act, 1961 and Article 13(5) of the India-Ireland DTAA to hold capital gains arising from the transaction were taxable in India and alleged that the transaction resulted in double non-taxation and constituted an abuse of treaty benefits relying on Article 6 of the Multilateral Instrument.

The Dispute Resolution Panel upheld the findings of the Ld. AO and subsequently a final assessment order determining taxable capital gains of around ₹497.73 crore was passed.

What did the tribunal's order state? The ITAT held that capital gains arising from the transfer of shares of a US entity, which indirectly held an Indian company, could not be taxed in India under Article 13(5) of the India–Ireland DTAA.

The Tribunal observed that Article 13(5) specifically addresses gains from the alienation of shares of a company resident in India.

Since the entity whose shares were transferred was a US tax-resident entity and not an Indian-resident company, the gains fell within the residuary Article 13(6) of the DTAA and were not taxable in India, it ruled. Key principles laid out in ruling, expert explains… According to consultancy firm RSM, the ruling laid the following key principles:

Interpretation of “alienation” under Article 13(5): The ITAT rejected the Revenue’s contention that the term “alienation” under Article 13(5) should be equated with “transfer” as defined under Section 2(47) of the Act. “The tribunal reiterated that a tax treaty is an agreement and not a taxing statute, and its terms should ordinarily be interpreted in their context and in light of the Treaty’s object and purpose. Domestic-law definitions may be referred to where the Treaty terminology genuinely warrants such recourse,” the note stated.

Scope and interpretation of treaty provisions: According to the Delhi ITAT, Explanation 5 to Section 9(1)(i) of the Act, being a domestic-law deeming provision, cannot be read into the India-Ireland DTAA in the absence of a corresponding provision in the Treaty. “Accordingly, domestic-law deeming fictions cannot be imported to expand or enlarge the scope of taxation under a tax treaty, and the allocation of taxing rights must be determined solely in accordance with the express terms of the applicable DTAA. A unilateral amendment to domestic law, whether retrospective or prospective, cannot modify or independently expand the taxing rights conferred under the Treaty,” it noted.

Eligibility for treaty benefits: The tribunal held that benefit of the India-Ireland DTAA “cannot be denied merely on the allegation of treaty abuse, in the absence of material demonstrating that the transaction was undertaken to obtain an undue treaty benefit,” it added. “On treaty abuse, the Tribunal found that the possibility of double non-taxation, by itself, was insufficient to substantiate the Revenue’s allegation. Its conclusion took into account the appellant’s business operations and the wider scope of the group restructuring. The ruling highlights the relevance of the commercial background and supporting evidence when assessing treaty entitlement in a restructuring,” the note added.