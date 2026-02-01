Income Tax Slabs Budget 2026 Live Updates: FM Sitharaman hours away from Budget speech; what can taxpayers expect?

Income Tax Slabs Budget 2026 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her ninth consecutive Budget in a matter of few hours. Ahead of presenting the Budget, FM Sitharaman has already paid her visit to the finance ministry in Kartavya Bhavan and has also met President Droupadi Murmu following traditions.
As FM Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2026 today, a key focus will be on income tax announcements and income tax slabs Budget 2026. The FM is expected to make few announcements regarding income tax slabs, but taxpayers are hoping for more tax relief and income tax slab new tax regime 2026 changes.
Budget may not announce major decisions in terms of income tax but taxpayers are hoping for benefits.
The old vs new tax regime have different tax slabs. Check the tax rates in terms of old vs new tax regime —
Check the income tax slabs for the old tax regime:
Income up to ₹2,50,000 – Nil
₹2,50,001 to ₹5,00,000 – 5%
₹5,00,001 to ₹10,00,000 – 20%
Income above ₹10,00,000 – 30%
Under new tax regime:
Income up to ₹4 lakh - Nil
₹4 lakh to ₹8 lakh - 5%
₹8 lakh to ₹12 lakh - 10%
₹12 lakh to ₹16 lakh - 15%
₹16 lakh to ₹20 lakh - 20%
₹20 lakh to ₹24 lakh - 25%
Income above ₹24 lakh - 30%
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with her team, calls on President Droupadi Murmu before presenting her ninth consecutive Union Budget. The both hold Budget 2026 bahikhata per traditions
The income tax slabs under the new tax regime were last changed in Union Budget 2025. The old tax slabs have remained the same.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman is heading towards Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet President Droupadi Murmu ahead of Budget 2026.
In Budget 2025, FM Nirmala Sitharaman gave major relief to taxpayers by making major changes to the income tax slabs under the new tax regime. She announced a new rebate, with which incomes up to ₹12 lakh were made tax free under the new tax regime 2026. For salaried persons, the income tax cut was extended to ₹12.75 after the standard deduction of ₹75,000.
“Using GST to reduce TDS/TCS compliance: With the implementation of a Pan-India GST framework, a unified tax reporting system already exists. This can be effectively used to reduce TDS/TCS compliance. It is recommended that TDS/TCS be eliminated on all transactions where GST is applicable (per the invoice). The Income-tax Department can obtain information and track these transactions as needed by mandating an appropriate information return from suppliers. Suppliers are already filing such returns (GST returns), so there will not be any additional compliance,” says Deloitte.
“For Budget 2026, salaried and middle-class taxpayers are expecting meaningful relief through personal income tax reforms that directly improve take-home pay. An increase in the standard deduction would help offset rising living costs, while rationalisation of TDS provisions could ease cash-flow pressures during the year. Simplifying tax slabs and reducing compliance friction for salaried individuals would further strengthen household finances and boost consumption,” says Pranav Koomar, Founder and CEO of PlusCash.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman has already reached the finance ministry in Kartavya Bhavan.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman will present Budget 2026 at 11 am today.
FM Nirmala Sitharman will present her 9th consecutive Budget today.
