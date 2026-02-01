Income Tax Slabs Budget 2026 Live Updates: FM Sitharaman hours away from Budget speech; what can taxpayers expect?

Income Tax Slabs Budget 2026 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her ninth consecutive Budget in a matter of few hours. Ahead of presenting the Budget, FM Sitharaman has already paid her visit to the finance ministry in Kartavya Bhavan and has also met President Droupadi Murmu following traditions.

As FM Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2026 today, a key focus will be on income tax announcements and income tax slabs Budget 2026. The FM is expected to make few announcements regarding income tax slabs, but taxpayers are hoping for more tax relief and income tax slab new tax regime 2026 changes.

Budget may not announce major decisions in terms of income tax but taxpayers are hoping for benefits.

Income Tax Slabs and rates: Old vs new regime changes

The old vs new tax regime have different tax slabs. Check the tax rates in terms of old vs new tax regime —

Check the income tax slabs for the old tax regime:

Income up to ₹2,50,000 – Nil

₹2,50,001 to ₹5,00,000 – 5%

₹5,00,001 to ₹10,00,000 – 20%

Income above ₹10,00,000 – 30%

Under new tax regime:

Income up to ₹4 lakh - Nil

₹4 lakh to ₹8 lakh - 5%

₹8 lakh to ₹12 lakh - 10%

₹12 lakh to ₹16 lakh - 15%

₹16 lakh to ₹20 lakh - 20%

₹20 lakh to ₹24 lakh - 25%

Income above ₹24 lakh - 30%

