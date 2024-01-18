Income tax to GST: Can Budget 2024 turn out to be a paperless paradise for taxpayers?
Experts suggest that AI can automate data collection and calculations for tax filing, encouraging compliance and freeing up resources for investigation. Accessibility, security, and user-friendly design with multilanguage support are important for widespread adoption
On 1 February, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2024-25 in Lok Sabha. The Union Budget 2024 is an interim budget because Lok Sabha elections are due early next year. The full budget will be after forming a new government
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message