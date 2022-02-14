Income taxpayers in India: The pros and cons of new and old income tax regime

“CBDT circular issued on April 13, 2020, has directed all the employers to obtain a declaration from employees, if they wish to opt for the new tax regime. However, employees will still continue to have the right to choose between the tax regimes at the time of filing the return. Individuals opting for the new regime has to forego certain exemptions and deductions which were available with the old regime," said Akash Kumar, Director & Co-founder of Fincorpit Consulting Private limited