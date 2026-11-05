Incorrect details in your provident fund records? Here's how to correct them on EPFO member portal

If a salaried employee has errors in their Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) records, they could create problems and delay the transfer of provident fund balance, withdrawal of money or settlement of a claim.
Even minor discrepancies in details such as your name, date of birth, gender or date of joining can lead to delays or complications in processing your requests. Hence, it's advisable to check your account and passbook once in a while.
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), which manages around ₹30 lakh crore in retirement savings for nearly 30 crore people, allows members to correct eligible personal and employment details through its member portal.
Here is a step-by-step guide on how to identify errors in your provident fund records and submit a correction request online.
Step 1: Go to the EPFO member portal: (https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/) and use your Universal Account Number (UAN) and password to log in.
Step 2: Click on the ‘joint declaration’ facility.
Step 3: Select details you wish to correct.
Step 4: Enter correct information and upload supporting documents.
Step 5: Submit your request.
Once submitted, you can check the status of the form on the member portal to know if the rectified details have been updated.
In case you wish to submit the joint declaration form for EPF offline, you need to either download it from the EPFO portal or collect it from your employer. Afterwards, you can fill in the necessary details and submit the form to your nearest EPFO office along with supporting documents.
A joint declaration is a formal request signed by an employee and their employer to correct or update errors in an employee's PF profile records. This means, the request shall be duly authenticated by the employer before being updated.
Yes, eligible individuals can make corrections in their exit date from a job without depending on their former employer. However, EPFO allows members to update the date only after two months have passed since leaving the job.
The correct date entered must also be within the month of the last provident fund contribution made by the previous employer. You must also have an activated UAN linked to Aadhaar, along with access to the mobile number registered with Aadhaar to complete OTP-based verification.
This can be done by simply logging in to the EPFO member portal and navigating to the ‘Mark Exit’ option on the manage tab.
A person should properly check their salary slips, relieving letter and other employment records before opting for this facility as any discrepancy can lead to unnecessary hassles in filing claims and obtaining benefits.
If the online facility is not allowing you to make the required correction, then you have to approach your former employer for help. If they fail to respond within a few days or weeks, then you also have the option to file a complaint through EPFO's grievance mechanism.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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