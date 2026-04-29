Index funds: fewer stocks matter more than you think

The HHI data offers a clearer view of what investors own. When roughly 40% of an index sits in five stocks and more than half in ten, it is worth knowing. The concentration is not limited to individual names; it extends to sectors as well. The Market Pulse report (April 2026) notes that financials now account for 25% of India’s total listed market capitalisation, up from 10% in 1995. Within the Nifty 50, financial services make up about 35% of index weight as of March 2026.