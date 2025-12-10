IndiGo crisis: Liberalization is not enough if consumer trust is eroded
Over the past three decades, India’s economy has transformed as several sectors, including aviation and insurance, were opened to private players. Both industries, along with others such as telecom and banking, are essential to India’s GDP (gross domestic product) trajectory, national competitiveness, and global ambition. They touch the daily lives of millions of Indians and require deep infrastructure, robust regulation, and sustained capital to serve a rapidly expanding market.