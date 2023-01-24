India bluechips to shift to world's fastest settlement cycle T+1 this week: Report

India bluechips to shift to world's fastest settlement cycle T+1 this week: Report1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 12:26 PM IST
As per the report, starting January 27, stocks from Reliance Industries to Tata Consultancy Services and Adani Enterprises — together comprising 80 percent of the country’s equity market — will be settled on a ‘trade-plus-one-day’ timeline versus the two-day process earlier.
Shares of about 200 of India’s biggest listed companies are set to move to a faster settlement cycle, making the South Asian nation the second market after China to switch to the so-called T+1 system, Business Standard said, citing Bloomberg.
