India bluechips to shift to world's fastest settlement cycle T+1 this week: Report

As per the report, starting January 27, stocks from Reliance Industries to Tata Consultancy Services and Adani Enterprises — together comprising 80 percent of the country’s equity market — will be settled on a ‘trade-plus-one-day’ timeline versus the earlier two-day process. The yearlong changeover gave market intermediaries time to prepare, said Prashant Vagal, executive vice president at National Securities Depository, according to the report.