With the recent surge in mid and small-cap stocks, what’s your perspective on the current landscape?

The market environment has been robust, offering opportunities across the market cycle. While acknowledging existing valuation challenges, we maintain a positive outlook, believing that every bull market lays the foundation for the next. Caution is exercised, especially in the small- and micro-cap space where potential overvaluation concerns arise. Despite short-term challenges, the overall trend favours India, which is displaying higher growth potential relative to peer countries. The market cap to GDP ratio signals potential overvaluation, prompting caution as the market may have priced itself ahead of the curve.