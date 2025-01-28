Money
India’s taxes nipping at your earnings? It could be worse.
Shipra Singh 5 min read 28 Jan 2025, 04:19 PM IST
Summary
- India’s tax rates aren’t necessarily among the highest in the world. Here’s why.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India’s seemingly high income tax rates are softer than that of several advanced economies, allowing for a better quality of life across income groups, data show.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less