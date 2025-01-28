India’s taxes nipping at your earnings? It could be worse.

For instance, the top marginal rate of 30% under the old regime is taxed on incomes above ₹10 lakh, which was last revised over a decade ago. The inflation-adjusted highest income slab would be ₹15.12 lakh currently. So, while inflation has pushed many individuals into higher income brackets, without periodic adjustments in the income slabs and basic exemption limit, such people may not see a corresponding increase in real income.