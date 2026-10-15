India is way ahead of China, UK in the number of young entrepreneurs and women founders: Hurun's U35 Rich List

India leads China and the UK in the number of entrepreneurs across Hurun’s U35 lists. The Indian list features 180 entrepreneurs, compared with China’s 101 and the UK’s 62. Together, the three lists feature 343 entrepreneurs.

The comparison uses India’s 2026 list, China’s 2025 list and Britain’s 2024 list. India accounts for more than half the combined entries. It has 79 more entrepreneurs than China and 118 more than the UK.

India also leads in the number of women featured, with 23 entries. China follows with 21 women while the UK has 10. These figures compare entrant numbers, rather than their combined personal Wealth.

UK leads in first-generation share The UK has the highest share of first-generation entrepreneurs at 85%. India follows at 71%, ahead of China’s 63%. In actual numbers, India has 127 such entrepreneurs. The UK has 53 while China has 64.

Family business leaders account for India’s remaining 53 entries, representing 29% of its list. China has 37 such leaders, making up 37% of its entries. The UK has nine, accounting for 15%.

Bengaluru is India’s leading headquarters city, alongside Beijing in China and London in Britain. Software products and services lead the industries represented in India and China. Apparel and accessories lead in the UK.

Family businesses gain ground First-generation entrepreneurs remain the largest group on India’s 2026 list. However, their share fell from 76% in 2025 to 71% in 2026.

Second-generation leaders increased their share from 10% to 16%. Third-generation leaders accounted for 9%, down from 11% a year earlier. Fourth-generation and later leaders increased their share from 3% to 4%.

The figures show a larger share for second-generation leaders within the Indian list. Meanwhile, more than 7 out of 10 founders who are building businesses are first-generation entrepreneurs.

Wint Wealth leads investor count In the Avendus Wealth–Hurun India U35 List 2026, Wint Wealth has the highest number of investors among the companies, with 52. Its notable backers include Better Capital, Rainmatter Capital and Unitary Funds.

Perplexity follows with 48 investors, including AIX Ventures, IVP and Nvidia. Jar ranks third with 45, with WEH Ventures, Rocketship and SGH Capital among its backers.

Chingari has 43 investors, followed by STAGE with 35 and Decagon AI with 33. Razorpay has 30, Rapido has 29, and Transak has 28. Equal AI completes the top ten with 27 investors.

Chingari’s notable investors include OnMobile, JPIN and Astarc Ventures. STAGE’s backers include Blume Ventures and IPV Capital.