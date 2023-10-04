India, Japan launch $600 million fund for environment projects

New Delhi: India's National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) jointly launched a $600 million fund on Wednesday for climate and environment projects. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian government will contribute 49% to the target corpus for the India-Japan fund, which is also NIIF’s first bilateral fund, while the remaining 51% will be contributed by JBIC, the finance ministry said.

"India-Japan Fund will focus on investing in environmental sustainability and low carbon emission strategies and aims to play the role of being a partner of choice to further enhance Japanese investments into India," the ministry said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The India-Japan fund will be managed by NIIF Limited. JBIC IG, a subsidiary of JBIC, will support NIIFL in promoting Japanese investments in India, the statement added.

NIIF is a sovereign wealth fund, which was founded in 2015 to provide an investment platform for international and Indian investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While the government holds a 49% stake in the fund, 51% is held by domestic institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, international pension funds and others like the US International Development Finance Corporation (USIDFC), multilateral development banks including Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Asian Development Bank (ADB) and New Development Bank (NDB).

"The setting up of India Japan Fund represents a key milestone in the strategic and economic partnership between the Government of Japan and Government of India," it added.

