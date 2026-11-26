India Post is set for a five-year modernisation push, with the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approving ₹1,141 crore to upgrade its postal network, improve delivery operations and strengthen its presence in the growing e-commerce logistics market.

The scheme, titled ‘Postal Operations’, will continue during the 16th Finance Commission cycle, covering FY2026-27 to FY2030-31.

Advertisement

The proposed investment will focus on modernising mail and parcel networks, improving rural connectivity, upgrading technology and enhancing customer services across the country.

The investment comes as India Post looks to expand beyond traditional mail delivery and strengthen its role in logistics, financial inclusion and digital public services.

With e-commerce generating growing demand for parcel transportation, the scheme seeks to improve the department's operational capacity and competitiveness.

India has one of the world's largest postal networks, comprising around 1.65 lakh post offices, including 1,49,655 in rural areas.

Besides delivering letters and parcels, India Post provides banking, insurance, Aadhaar enrolment and updation, passport and KYC services.

Its network also supports rural artisans and exporters through Dakghar Niryat Kendras.

Also Read | India Post Payments Bank launches mutual fund, insurance platforms

What are the six components of the Postal Operations Scheme? The ₹1,141-crore allocation is divided across six sub-schemes, with the largest share directed towards improving mail and parcel operations.

Advertisement

1. Mail Network Optimisation – ₹ 575 crore The largest allocation will fund the modernisation of mail operations through centralised delivery systems, mechanisation and advanced IT solutions under Advanced Postal Technology (APT 2.0).

The plan also includes GIS-based services, upgraded mail-handling infrastructure, improved delivery post offices, strengthened road transport networks and smart 24x7 letter boxes. The objective is to improve delivery efficiency, transparency and service Quality.

2. Parcel Network Optimisation – ₹ 278 crore This component aims to strengthen India Post's capacity to handle rising parcel volumes, particularly from e-commerce businesses and rural markets.

It includes constructing parcel hubs and expanding Parcel Packaging Units (PPUs).

The redesigned sorting framework is expected to streamline parcel movement, reduce handling points, ease capacity constraints and improve transit times.

Advertisement

3. Rural Business and Access to Postal Network – ₹ 120 crore The allocation will support infrastructure upgrades, standardised branding and better resource utilisation at rural post offices.

The aim is to develop them into citizen-centric service hubs, improving financial inclusion, digital connectivity and access to essential services in underserved areas.

4. Marketing Functions, including Quality of Service – ₹ 100 crore India Post will invest in branding, outreach and customer engagement through television, digital, radio, print and outdoor campaigns.

The component also covers social media outreach, exhibitions, Dak Chaupal activities, market research and quality-of-service assessments.

5. Philately Operations – ₹ 60 crore The scheme seeks to promote stamp collection through exhibitions, seminars, quizzes and school philatelic clubs.

It also proposes innovative stamp designs, including scented, holographic and 3D stamps, alongside initiatives such as the Dhai Akhar letter-writing competition and SPARSH scholarship.

Advertisement

6. International Mail Infrastructure – ₹ 8 crore The allocation will upgrade Foreign Post Offices and Sub Foreign Post Offices to improve the processing of international consignments.

It will also support technology integration, compliance and export logistics.

Also Read | India Post clocks record ₹4,009 crore Q1 revenue

The five-year investment seeks to position India Post as a stronger player in the country's expanding logistics and e-commerce ecosystem while retaining its role as a key provider of public services.

The scheme also aligns with the broader objectives of Digital India, Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer