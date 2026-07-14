Why investors are shifting to tier-II cities for higher commercial real estate returns

For years, India's commercial real-estate playbook was straightforward: buy an office in Mumbai, Delhi or Bengaluru, sign a corporate tenant, and collect steady rental income.
That equation is changing.
As office rents and land prices climb in the country's biggest cities, companies are increasingly expanding into tier-II markets where operating costs are lower and talent is more readily available. The shift is creating new opportunities—and new risks—for investors looking beyond the traditional commercial-property hubs.
Over the past four years, average office rentals across major metropolitan markets have risen nearly 35%, according to tenant-only commercial real-estate firm Vestian. Rising occupancy costs are pushing companies into cities such as Jaipur, Coimbatore, Kochi, Indore and Ahmedabad, where lower rents, improving infrastructure and expanding talent pools are reshaping local office markets.