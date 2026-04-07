Why profitable MSMEs still run out of cash

Ritesh Jain
4 min read7 Apr 2026, 03:52 PM IST
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Many MSME owners assume strong sales mean a healthy business. In reality, profitable firms often fail because they run out of cash.(Reuters)
Summary
Strong sales mask weak financial discipline, from poor cash flow tracking to GST lapses, leaving many small businesses locked out of credit.

A few months ago, I met a textile trader from Surat. His sales were rising, his order book was full, and yet he was constantly scrambling for cash. He did not know why. A closer look revealed the problem: he was extending 90-day credit to buyers while paying suppliers in 30 days, mixing personal and business accounts, and had skipped goods and services tax (GST) filings for two quarters. His business was not failing, it was leaking. Slowly, steadily, and entirely avoidably.

This is not unusual. India has more than 63 million micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), contributing about 30% of GDP and employing over 110 million people. Yet access to finance remains a persistent constraint, with a credit gap estimated at 20-25 trillion. Much of this, in my experience working with small businesses, is not just a supply problem. It is a demand-side one. Businesses that struggle to access credit often do so because of self-inflicted financial weaknesses.

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Here are the mistakes that show up most often and how to fix them.

Confusing revenue with cash flow

Many MSME owners assume strong sales mean a healthy business. In reality, profitable firms often fail because they run out of cash.

Delayed customer payments, long credit cycles and poor inventory management can quickly create liquidity stress. Businesses should track cash inflows and outflows weekly, not just rely on reported revenue.

A simple discipline—maintaining a rolling three-month cash flow forecast—can help anticipate shortfalls before they become emergencies

Mixing personal and business finances

Another common issue is the blurring of personal and business finances. Using the same bank account for household and business expenses makes it difficult to track profitability or build a financial history.

Separating accounts is not just good hygiene. It improves clarity, simplifies taxation and creates a transaction trail that helps unlock formal credit.

Overdependence on informal credit

Despite wider access to banking and digital lending, many MSMEs still rely on informal borrowing from friends, family or local financiers.

This may seem convenient but often comes with opaque terms and can amplify stress when business cycles turn.

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Building relationships with formal lenders, such as banks, non-banking financial institutions (NBFCs) and digital platforms, offers more structured credit, clearer terms and greater predictability.

Underestimating financial records

For many entrepreneurs, bookkeeping feels secondary to day-to-day operations. But weak records become a barrier when seeking loans, partnerships or expansion capital.

Maintaining accurate books, filing taxes on time and digitizing records can materially improve credibility with lenders. In a data-driven credit ecosystem, financial transparency is a strategic asset.

Ignoring risk management

Many small businesses operate with little protection against disruption. A sudden illness, supplier failure or demand shock can quickly derail operations.

Basic safeguards, such as emergency reserves, supplier diversification and adequate insurance, can make the difference between survival and shutdown. Risk planning may feel optional during growth; it is not.

Tax compliance is not optional

Many business owners underestimate how closely compliance is tied to credit access. In India’s digital lending ecosystem, GST returns, ITRs and bank statements form a business’s financial identity.

Gaps in filings, mismatched income declarations and late penalties weaken creditworthiness in ways that take years to repair.

Non-compliance also carries direct costs—late fees, penalties and the distraction of dealing with notices. The cost of basic compliance support is a fraction of what lapses eventually cost. Tax compliance is not just regulatory, it is reputational.

Scaling without financial discipline

Growth is every entrepreneur’s goal, but expansion without planning can strain working capital. Businesses often invest in inventory, staff or new locations before stabilizing cash flows.

The result is rising costs and mounting debt. A phased approach—aligning expansion with revenue visibility and adequate buffers—is more sustainable.

At the same time, many entrepreneurs treat finance as a compliance function rather than a strategic one. Yet understanding margins, credit cycles and cost of capital often determines whether a business can scale.

Those who build financial capability early are better positioned to navigate volatility and capture opportunities.

Not planning for the unexpected

Even in normal years, businesses face demand shocks, supplier disruptions, payment defaults and regulatory changes. Most MSMEs have no contingency plan.

Financial resilience requires preparation. Maintain at least six to eight weeks of operating expenses in liquid form. Build a lender relationship before you need it. Stress-test the business: what happens if your largest customer cuts orders by 30%?

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The firms that emerged stronger after 2020 were not just better capitalized—they were better prepared.

Building financially resilient businesses

India’s MSME sector is entering a transformative phase. Digital payments, GST-linked data and new credit models are expanding access to formal finance. But capital alone does not ensure success. Sustainable growth requires discipline, planning and risk management.

The most important shift for entrepreneurs may be from reactive decision-making to proactive financial management. In business, outcomes rarely hinge on a single big call. They are shaped by a series of small financial decisions, made consistently over time.

The businesses that will capture the next phase of growth will not necessarily be those with the best products or the fastest sales. They will be the ones that pair ambition with financial rigour.

These mistakes are fixable. They do not require large investments or specialist expertise, but consistency, attention and a willingness to treat finance as a core business function, not an afterthought.

Ritesh Jain is co-founder at FlexiLoans.

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