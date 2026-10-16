Indian Railways announces 3,548 graduate-level NTPC vacancies: Check eligibility, jobs, salaries and qualifications

The Indian Railways has posted a Centralised Employment Notification (CEN) for recruitment of 3,548 graduate-level vacancies under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC–Graduate), according to a report by ANI.

The recruitment drive gives eligible youth the opportunity to pursue a career in the Indian Railways, which is one of the country's largest public service organisations, it added.

The CEN was issued by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) on 11 October and covers four categories of posts which offer vacancies across commercial services, train operations, accounts and administration, supporting the efficient functioning of railway services across the country, as per the report.

Railways posts vacancies for 3,548 roles: What we know As per a statement, the recruitment covers 3,548 vacancies in four categories of posts, including:

Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor (127 vacancies),

Goods Train Manager (2,750 vacancies),

Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist (300 vacancies), and

Senior Clerk Cum Typist (371 vacancies), it added. “The vacancies provide opportunities for graduates to work across different functional areas of railway operations and administration,” the statement read.

What is the salary being offered? The posts offer initial basic pay under the 7th Central Pay Commission (7th CPC). Applicable allowances and service conditions will be governed by the relevant rules, the report added.

Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor carries an initial basic pay of ₹ 35,400 per month at Pay Level 6,

35,400 per month at Pay Level 6, While the other three categories carry an initial basic pay of ₹ 29,200 per month at Pay Level 5.

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Eligibility: What are required qualifications, deadline? Duration of the online application process is from 8 October to 11.59 pm on 6 November 2026.

The last date to pay examination fee is 8 November.

And the application modification window is scheduled between 9-18 November.

For qualifications, the candidates must possess a degree from a recognised university or its equivalent and fulfil the prescribed post-specific eligibility conditions.

The notified age limit is 18-33 years as on January 1, 2027, with applicable age relaxations for eligible categories under the prescribed rules.

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What is the selection process? Explained The selection process comprises a first-stage Computer-Based Test (CBT), a second-stage CBT, followed by Document Verification and Medical Examination, as applicable. Selection will be based on merit and fulfilment of the prescribed eligibility conditions.

The recruitment framework also provides applicable reservation and age-relaxation benefits, along with scribe assistance and compensatory time for eligible candidates with disabilities, in accordance with the prescribed provisions.

Another provision under CEN is the dispensation of the Computer-Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST) for the posts of Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist and Senior Clerk Cum Typist. Candidates are nevertheless expected to possess basic computer and typing proficiency, which will be assessed after joining, as specified in the notification.

Candidates can access the detailed notification, vacancy distribution, eligibility criteria and recruitment updates through the official Railway Recruitment Boards website.