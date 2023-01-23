Indian shares open higher; financials gain on strong earnings1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 09:51 AM IST
The Nifty 50 index was up 0.34% at 18,902.95 as of 9:28 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.38% to 60,861.18.
(Reuters) -Indian stocks opened higher on Monday as financial stocks ticked up after some banks reported strong quarterly numbers over the weekend, while a Wall Street rally in the previous session helped broader sentiment.
