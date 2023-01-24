Indian shares rise on earnings, easing recession worries1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 10:08 AM IST
The Nifty 50 index was up 0.26% at 18,167.85 as of 9:55 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.32% to 61,145.04.
(Reuters) -Indian stocks opened higher on Tuesday on strong third-quarter corporate earnings ahead of the federal budget due next week, while a technology stocks-led rally on Wall Street helped broader sentiment.
