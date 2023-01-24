Home / Money / Indian shares rise on earnings, easing recession worries
Back

(Reuters) -Indian stocks opened higher on Tuesday on strong third-quarter corporate earnings ahead of the federal budget due next week, while a technology stocks-led rally on Wall Street helped broader sentiment.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.26% at 18,167.85 as of 9:55 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.32% to 61,145.04.

Most major sectoral indexes jumped, with high weightage financials and information technology rising 0.4% and 0.85% respectively, after banks managed to contain bad loans and improve recoveries, while IT companies said they bagged more deals despite a softness in Europe.

Auto stocks advanced ahead of quarterly earnings by top carmaker Maruti Suzuki, scheduled to report later in the day.

Heavyweight private lender Axis Bank Ltd fell over 1% despite posting a stronger-than-expected jump in third-quarter profit on Monday. The stock had logged gains in each of the last five sessions ahead of its results, adding 2.14%.

Meanwhile, Wall Street equities extended gains to a second straight session on Monday, after technology stocks surged on easing fears of a recession.

Investors were waiting for details from the union budget due next week. Euro zone and U.S. flash PMI data coming later in the day were expected to show less severe economic contractions in December than in the previous month.

Most Asian equities were closed on Tuesday.

A rise in crude prices above $88 per barrel capped gains, as crude constitutes bulk of the import bill of oil-importing countries like India. Continued foreign selling in Indian equities on expensive valuations also offset gains in markets.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout