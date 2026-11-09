Indian travellers can avail 10% discount on UPI payments at Dubai Duty Free — Check offer cap, other details

Indian travellers will be able to avail a 10% discount on eligible purchases while shopping at Dubai Duty Free and completing payments through UPI, according to an official statement by NPCI International Payments (NIPL).
The offer is capped at 100 UAE Dirhams (i.e. AED 100) and is aimed at making shopping more rewarding and convenient for Indian visitors travelling to Dubai, ANI reported.
The initiative is expected to expand the use of UPI across retail outlets in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) while strengthening digital payment connectivity between India and the UAE, it added.
To use UPI at Dubai Duty Free, travellers need to activate the UPI International or UPI Global service for an eligible bank account through their UPI-enabled application.
Once activated, they can make payments directly from their Indian bank accounts at participating merchants accepting UPI.
Dubai Duty Free is one of the world's leading airport retailers, offering products across categories such as fashion, beauty, electronics, confectionery, beverages, watches and jewellery at Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport.
Ramesh Cidambi, MD of Dubai Duty Free, said Indian travellers were an important part of its customer base and that the UPI integration would make their shopping experience more convenient. "The integration of UPI provides Indian travellers with a familiar, secure and seamless way to pay while enjoying the benefits of this exclusive offer," he said.
Under the collaboration, Network International will act as the acquiring partner, enabling UPI acceptance across participating Dubai Duty Free payment terminals and supporting transaction processing. Murat Cagri Suzer, Group CEO of Network International, said the partnership would strengthen the payments ecosystem for Indian travellers in the UAE by providing them with a familiar and secure payment option.
(With inputs from ANI)
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