Indian ultra rich spending on luxury watches, art, handbags equally in 20231 min read 09 Aug 2023, 07:07 PM IST
Within investments of passion, over half or 53% Indians prefer to spend on art, luxury handbags and watches alike.
New Delhi: Art, watches, and luxury handbags remain the most sought-after investment of passion in 2023 for super rich Indians. Over half the ultra-high-net-worth individuals' (UHNWIs) will also make a purchase in categories like classic cars, wine and furniture are the second most sought passion led investments this year in 2023.