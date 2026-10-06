India's fastest wealth creator is from Kolkata: Net worth jumps 859% to ₹18,800 crore: Who's he? What does he produce?

Kolkata's Aditya Kumar Halwasiya has emerged as India's fastest wealth creator by percentage growth. His wealth jumped 859% to ₹18,800 crore, according to the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026.

The Cupid business leader also recorded the biggest improvement in his ranking. Last year, he was not even in the top 1,000 richest people in India. This year, he has climbed 939 places to reach rank 193.

Who is Aditya Kumar Halwasiya? Aditya Kumar Halwasiya is a third-generation entrepreneur and investor from the Universal-Halwasiya Group. His family has business experience across manufacturing and finance.

His education started in Kolkata, where he attended La Martiniere for Boys. He later earned a degree in commerce from St. Xavier's College in the city. He then completed a master's degree in global finance at Fordham University, New York.

Today, Halwasiya serves as chairman and managing director of Cupid Limited. He is leading the move towards lifestyle products and everyday consumer goods. The company earlier focused on protection and diagnostic products.

Under his leadership, Cupid has expanded its presence in India and overseas. Its expansion draws on distribution networks and efforts to build its brand. Cupid makes male and female condoms, water-based lubricant jelly and IVD products.

His business interests extend beyond Cupid. He joined the board of the Tourism Finance Corporation of India as a director. He also holds directorships and investments in several other businesses.

These include Universal Petro-Chemicals Limited and Olka Technologies. His work covers debt investments, shares and financial markets. He also oversees major property ventures in India.

Fastest wealth creators Halwasiya is among India's young business leaders and wealth creators. His wealth figures put him ahead of all other major percentage gainers.

Bijay Kumar Agarwal and his family rank second among the fastest wealth creators. Their wealth rose 616% to ₹16,500 crore. They are linked to Sattva Developers and live in Bengaluru.

Satish Kumar and his family follow with a 357% increase to ₹13,200 crore. Their company, Milky Mist Dairy, is based in Erode. The Hurun report highlights their rise as wealth creation beyond major cities.

Mumbai's Sharad Virji Shah recorded a 353% increase, taking his wealth to ₹5,900 crore. He is associated with Paras Defence & Space Technologies.

Micron Technology's Sanjay Mehrotra completes the top five percentage gainers. His wealth increased 344% to ₹11,900 crore, with Los Altos listed as his residence.