India's 8,000-crore green bond debuts today, to see ‘greenium' on strong demand: Report

India's ₹8,000-crore green bond debuts today, to see ‘greenium' on strong demand: Report2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 10:50 AM IST
As per the report, the encouraging response to the maiden sale is likely to be reflected in a pricing premium or ‘greenium’ relative to prevailing levels on corresponding regular government bonds.
The Centre is likely to kick off its first-ever issuance of green bonds strongly, with debt market participants expecting firm demand, said a report by Business Standard. As per the report, the encouraging response to the maiden sale may be reflected in a pricing premium or “greenium" relative to prevailing levels on corresponding regular government bonds.
