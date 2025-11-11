Inflows into equity mutual funds fall 19% in October: AMFI's data

AMFI October data: Inflows into equity mutual funds declined by 18.8% to ₹24,690 crore against ₹30,421 crore in September, latest data revealed by Association of Mutual Funds in India revealed.
In August also, inflows into equity funds had dropped by 22% month-on-month.
Interestingly, there was decline in most prominent categories of equity mutual funds.
|Category
|October ( ₹crore)
|Sept ( ₹crore)
|Large cap
|972
|2,319
|Mid cap
|3,807
|5,085
|Small cap
|3,476
|4,363
|Flexi
|8,929
|7,029
As the table above shows, inflows into large cap funds dropped to ₹972 crore against ₹2,319 crore in September, reflecting a 58% fall.
Likewise, inflows into mid cap mutual funds dropped by 25% to ₹3,807 crore.
Inflows into small cap funds reported 20% fall whereas corresponding data for flexi cap funds was 27%.
A total of 18 new schemes (new fund offers or NFOs) were launched in October. There were a total of 2 flexi cap funds, four sectoral funds, one arbitrage fund, two index funds and 8 other ETFs. In total, these schemes garnered total funds amounting to ₹6,062 crore.
Total inflow into debt mutual funds stood at ₹1.59 lakh crore in October against an outflow of ₹1.01 lakh crore in September.
Highest inflow of ₹89,375 crore was seen in liquid funds followed by overnight funds with an inflow of ₹24,050 crore and money market funds with an inflow of ₹17,916 crore.
|Hybrid funds
|Oct ( ₹crore)
|Sept ( ₹crore)
|Arbitrage
|6,919
|-988
|Multi asset allocation fund
|5,344
|4,982
|Balanced hybrid funds
|1,139
|2,013
|Dynamic asset allocation
|540
|1,688
Overall hybrid mutual funds saw an inflow of ₹14,156 crore in October against ₹9,397 crore. Arbitrage funds saw an inflow of ₹6,919 crore (against outflow of ₹988 crore in Sept), multi asset allocation funds witnessed an inflow of ₹5,344 crore (4,982 crore in Sept) and balanced hybrid funds saw an inflow of ₹1,139 crore (against ₹2,013 crore in Sept).
(This is a developing story)
