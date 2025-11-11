Inflows into equity mutual funds fall 19% in October: AMFI's data

Inflows into equity mutual funds declined to 24,690 crore against 30,421 crore in September, latest data revealed by Association of Mutual Funds in India revealed

Vimal Chander Joshi
Updated11 Nov 2025, 12:46 PM IST
In September, inflows into equity mutual funds had dropped 9% to ₹30,421 crore.
In September, inflows into equity mutual funds had dropped 9% to ₹30,421 crore.

AMFI October data: Inflows into equity mutual funds declined by 18.8% to 24,690 crore against 30,421 crore in September, latest data revealed by Association of Mutual Funds in India revealed.

In August also, inflows into equity funds had dropped by 22% month-on-month.

Interestingly, there was decline in most prominent categories of equity mutual funds.

Category October ( crore) Sept ( crore)
Large cap 972 2,319
Mid cap3,807 5,085
Small cap3,476 4,363
Flexi8,929 7,029

As the table above shows, inflows into large cap funds dropped to 972 crore against 2,319 crore in September, reflecting a 58% fall.

Likewise, inflows into mid cap mutual funds dropped by 25% to 3,807 crore.

Inflows into small cap funds reported 20% fall whereas corresponding data for flexi cap funds was 27%.

A total of 18 new schemes (new fund offers or NFOs) were launched in October. There were a total of 2 flexi cap funds, four sectoral funds, one arbitrage fund, two index funds and 8 other ETFs. In total, these schemes garnered total funds amounting to 6,062 crore.

Debt funds

Total inflow into debt mutual funds stood at 1.59 lakh crore in October against an outflow of 1.01 lakh crore in September.

Highest inflow of 89,375 crore was seen in liquid funds followed by overnight funds with an inflow of 24,050 crore and money market funds with an inflow of 17,916 crore.

Hybrid funds Oct ( crore) Sept ( crore)
Arbitrage                                             6,919 -988
Multi asset allocation fund5,3444,982
Balanced hybrid funds1,1392,013
Dynamic asset allocation540 1,688

Hybrid funds

Overall hybrid mutual funds saw an inflow of 14,156 crore in October against 9,397 crore. Arbitrage funds saw an inflow of 6,919 crore (against outflow of 988 crore in Sept), multi asset allocation funds witnessed an inflow of 5,344 crore (4,982 crore in Sept) and balanced hybrid funds saw an inflow of 1,139 crore (against 2,013 crore in Sept).

(This is a developing story)

