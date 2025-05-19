Inside Edelweiss MF CEO Radhika Gupta’s plan to build over ₹10-crore—and how she’s investing to get there
Jash Kriplani 6 min read 19 May 2025, 10:00 AM IST
SummaryGupta reveals how she’s navigating personal finance with a SIP-heavy approach, global diversification, and a hands-on strategy for her son’s higher education goals.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Radhika Gupta, the only woman MD & CEO in India’s ₹69-trillion mutual fund industry, doesn’t just run a fund—she lives by it. Her portfolio underscores her long-term approach to investing.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less