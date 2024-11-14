Money
Modern health treatment procedures: How some insurers don't tell policyholders about exclusions and sub-limits
Aprajita Sharma 1 min read 14 Nov 2024, 04:19 PM IST
- The regulator had mandated that insurance policies must cover 12 modern treatments including balloon sinuplasty, oral chemotherapy, robotic surgery and stereotactic radiosurgery.
- However, not all insurance companies provide the correct coverage details for advanced procedures.
Insurance companies charge hefty premiums for health policies and often revise them upwards to adjust for medical inflation. It comes as a surprise, therefore, if they reject or only partially settle claims linked to modern treatment methods and advanced procedures. After all, innovation in medical treatment is part of medical inflation.
