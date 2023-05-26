Interest rates matter: risks and rewards of locking in FDs2 min read . Updated: 26 May 2023, 01:34 AM IST
In India, inflationary concerns have been heightened by rising global commodity prices, elevated crude oil costs, and increased government spending.
Interest rates are currently peaking in several economies, including the US and India. The Federal Reserve in the US and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have been gradually increasing rates to curb inflationary pressures and maintain economic stability. In India, inflationary concerns have been heightened by rising global commodity prices, elevated crude oil costs, and increased government spending. As a result, the RBI has adopted a hawkish monetary policy stance, raising key policy rates to rein in inflation.
