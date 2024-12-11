International funds: Which are still open and what alternatives do Indian investors have?
SummaryRegulatory caps on international mutual funds limit options for Indian investors. Some funds remain available, but there are challenges that complicate direct overseas investments, leaving investors in a tough position.
Indians invest in international mutual funds seeking exposure to leading global companies for many reasons – to diversify their portfolio, serve as a hedge against rupee depreciation, or as a strategic addition to their long-term financial planning. However, many popular international funds are closed for fresh inflows due to regulatory limits and fund-specific caps, leaving investors with limited options.