Investing for your child’s future: Are mutual funds a good option to consider?

Securing your child’s future is a top area of priority for every parent and financials have a major role to play in this journey. Responsible parenting goes well beyond providing for their immediate emotional and financial needs. It is also about planning your investments right so that you set them up for long-term financial success – a large majority of parents set aside funds for higher education, marriage and even provide their children with an asset like a home when they grow older.
But what kind of investments should you make? What if you don’t have a large lump sum to set aside for the child’s future? Should the investment be in an aggressive or conservative asset class? A strategic way to achieve this is by investing into Mutual Funds in your child’s name right from when they are very young. Starting early allows your child’s investments to reap the gains from the power of compounding which mutual funds offer. Here, the returns that you make on your investment earn you more money over time as they get reinvested. So, the longer you stay invested, the more you stand to gain.
Another big advantage is that this helps foster a feeling of responsibility and value of money in children. Certain families invest the money children get on birthdays, festivals, etc into Mutual Funds. When the child sees this, they learn the importance of investing. In fact, introducing your child to investing can foster financial literacy from a very early age.
In Episode 6 of Mint Money Shots, presented by Invesco Mutual Fund, Deputy Editor at Mint, Neil Borate, decodes how you can invest into Mutual Funds in the name of minors. Watch the video below:
The first step towards making any investment is getting the documents in order and the same applies to a Mutual Fund investment for children. In case of minors, the documentation will also include proofs that establish your relationship to the minors as their parents/ guardians. The following are the documents you must have ready:
Once the documents are handy, you need to select the investment mode that works for you. “Mutual fund companies allow you to invest both online and offline. You can select the method that is better for you,” said Borate.
In case you decide to make an offline investment,
For those who prefer an online investment, this can be done right from the comfort of your home.
Post-submission, you will receive a Common Account Number, also known as CAN. This is a unique identification number assigned to every mutual fund investor by Mutual Fund Utilities (MFU), which works across different investments and for different fund houses. You need to use this number to create a login ID on the MFU portal to start investing.
Through this login, you can invest into different mutual fund schemes offered by different fund houses for your child, making the entire process simpler as you don’t need to fill out separate forms. You can also view all your investments in one place, making it simpler to keep a track of your portfolio.
Borate also enlisted some important points that every parent investing in the name of his/her minor children must keep in mind:
Another important aspect of any investment is taxation. In cases where the investments are in the name of minors, all tax implications will be considered under the guardian’s income until the children turn 18 years in age. “Upon the minor attaining the status of major, the minor in whose name the investment was made, shall be required to provide all the KYC details and updated bank account details including cancelled original cheque leaf of the new bank account. No further transactions shall be allowed till the status of the minor is changed to major,” Borate explained.
All in all, mutual funds can be a great option to consider for your children’s future financial planning. There are several types of mutual funds available for children. You can select the one that aligns with your overall investment goals and risk profile.
(Disclaimer: Mint Money Shots is an editorial series, presented in partnership with Invesco Mutual Fund)
