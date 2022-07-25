Investing in crypto-assets? Read how to limit the risk of being exposed to fraud

A 2018 report from a crypto-asset firm estimates that nearly 80 per cent of all initial coin offerings (ICOs) launched in 2017 — such as the issuance of new cryptocurrencies — were fraudulent. Of course, it is not possible to accurately measure the number of frauds that occur each year, not least of all because most are not reported to the relevant authorities. However, this alarming figure should still raise questions for potential investors about how to manage the risks they are taking.