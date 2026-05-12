Can low-volatility funds work amid market volatility?

Jash Kriplani
2 min read12 May 2026, 01:38 PM IST
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A number of mutual fund categories saw significant declines in inflows. For example, inflows into debt mutual funds across durations fell from ₹74,827 crore in January to ₹42,106 crore in February.
Summary
These passive funds are falling less than the broader market during sharp corrections, but advisers say the trade-off is slower gains in strong rallies.

MUMBAI: With the Nifty 50 correcting more than 11% in March amid the West Asia conflict, low-volatility funds are drawing attention for their ability to cushion investors against sharp market swings. These passive funds track low-volatility indices, investing in stocks selected on the basis of volatility scores rather than underlying business fundamentals.

Over the past six months, funds tracking the Nifty100 Low Volatility 30 Index have declined a little over 4.5%, compared with a more than 7% fall in the Nifty 50 as of May 11. In March alone, these funds fell around 10%, versus the Nifty 50’s decline of over 11%. Over a one-year period, funds linked to the low-volatility index are up more than 3.5%, while the Nifty 50 has slipped 4.4%.

The pattern has held across previous bouts of market turbulence as well.

During the global financial crisis of 2008, the Nifty 50 plunged 56.2% between 8 January and 27 November, while the Nifty100 Low Volatility 30 Index fell 46.2%. In the covid-led crash of 2020, the Nifty 50 lost 37.23% in a single month, compared with a 29.4% decline for the low-volatility index.

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Unlike conventional index funds that weight stocks by market capitalization, low-volatility indices select stocks based on volatility scores—measured by the standard deviation of daily price returns over the trailing one year. The least volatile stocks make the cut, while cyclical and high-beta names are largely excluded. High-beta stocks tend to move more sharply than the broader market, rising faster in rallies but also falling harder during corrections.

As of April, the index had a one-year standard deviation of 12.18, compared with 13.59 for the Nifty 50, reflecting its tilt toward steadier businesses. Standard deviation is a commonly used measure of market volatility.

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The portfolio is skewed towards defensive and consumer-oriented sectors. Financial services account for 21.17% of the index, followed by healthcare at 16.36% and FMCG at 14.96%. Its beta against the Nifty 50 stands at 0.87 over one year and 0.76 since inception. A beta below 1 indicates the index tends to fall less than the broader market during corrections, though it also tends to lag in sharp recoveries.

“When markets are volatile or moving sideways, low-volatility strategies tend to hold up well. But in strong bull markets, they can lag," said Kavitha Menon, founder of Probitus Wealth.

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That is why advisers recommend using these funds alongside, rather than instead of, broader equity exposure. “Investors can use low-volatility strategies in conjunction with other equity funds to diversify their overall portfolio,” she added.

While low-volatility funds can provide some downside protection, advisers say they are best treated as part of a satellite allocation supporting a long-term core equity portfolio.

About the Author

Jash Kriplani

Jash Kriplani is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai with more than 15 years of experience across some of India’s leading publications, covering personal finance and investments. Over the years, he has developed a strong reputation for breaking down several complex financial concepts into clear, accessible insights for everyday investors, with a particular focus on helping individuals make informed decisions about their money.<br><br>Jash has consistently written with a reader-first approach, blending storytelling with practical guidance. His work often reflects a deep understanding of investor behaviour, market cycles, and the evolving financial landscape in India, while staying grounded in data-driven insights and the real-world context.<br><br>He is also a Certified Financial Planner (CFP), having earned the credential from the Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd, USA. This professional training complements his journalistic work, allowing him to bring a deeper perspective to his writing. Through his work, he aims to bridge the gap between financial theory and real-world application for Indian investors, empowering them to build sustainable, long-term wealth.<br><br>In his free time, he likes to read and spend time with family.

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