When stock prices tumble and investors rush to sell, cash can give you breathing room. It can help cover expenses without forcing you to sell shares you planned to hold.

Rick Orford of The Motley Fool outlines three ways to prepare for a bear market. Nobody knows exactly when the next downturn will arrive.

Keep cash handy Cash can seem less appealing when stock prices are rising quickly. During a downturn, it gives you room to decide when to buy or sell.

It also leaves money available to buy shares in strong businesses at lower prices. If prices keep falling, you still have cash for later purchases.

Buying gradually spreads that decision across several purchases. It also eases the pressure to identify the exact bottom.

Be careful with leverage, which involves using borrowed money to increase your exposure. A move against your investment can make losses mount quickly.

Spread your investments Recent market rallies have relied heavily on a few large companies linked to artificial intelligence. If investors expect lower AI spending, shares priced for rapid growth could fall sharply.

Review how much of your money depends on one company or investment theme. Growth stocks can still have a place in a diversified portfolio.

Healthcare, consumer staples, and financial companies respond differently to economic conditions. Spreading investments across them can reduce the impact of a slowdown in one industry.

Broad market exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer exposure to companies across several industries in one investment. These funds can help limit the damage when the price of a single stock falls. Bond funds and holdings similar to cash can spread risk further.

Look how businesses earn Look at how a business earns money before deciding whether its shares are worth buying. Heavy debt and weak cash flow can leave a company under pressure during a downturn.

Some companies also have little room to raise prices when costs rise. Businesses with manageable debt and regular income may be better placed to cope.

Look for companies that consistently generate more cash than they need to operate. Companies selling essentials may hold up better when households cut spending.

Strong businesses can also be found in technology and manufacturing. Check whether customers will keep buying what the company sells after the excitement fades.

Even financially sound companies can lose market value during a downturn. Cash reserves can give you time to decide what to sell and when.