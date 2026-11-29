When stock prices tumble and investors rush to sell, cash can give you breathing room. It can help cover expenses without forcing you to sell shares you planned to hold.

Rick Orford of The Motley Fool outlines three ways to prepare for a bear market. Nobody knows exactly when the next downturn will arrive.

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Keep cash handy Cash can seem less appealing when stock prices are rising quickly. During a downturn, it gives you room to decide when to buy or sell.

It also leaves money available to buy shares in strong businesses at lower prices. If prices keep falling, you still have cash for later purchases.

Buying gradually spreads that decision across several purchases. It also eases the pressure to identify the exact bottom.

Be careful with leverage, which involves using borrowed money to increase your exposure. A move against your investment can make losses mount quickly.

Spread your investments Recent market rallies have relied heavily on a few large companies linked to artificial intelligence. If investors expect lower AI spending, shares priced for rapid growth could fall sharply.

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Review how much of your money depends on one company or investment theme. Growth stocks can still have a place in a diversified portfolio.

Healthcare, consumer staples, and financial companies respond differently to economic conditions. Spreading investments across them can reduce the impact of a slowdown in one industry.

Broad market exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer exposure to companies across several industries in one investment. These funds can help limit the damage when the price of a single stock falls. Bond funds and holdings similar to cash can spread risk further.

Look how businesses earn Look at how a business earns money before deciding whether its shares are worth buying. Heavy debt and weak cash flow can leave a company under pressure during a downturn.

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Some companies also have little room to raise prices when costs rise. Businesses with manageable debt and regular income may be better placed to cope.

Look for companies that consistently generate more cash than they need to operate. Companies selling essentials may hold up better when households cut spending.

Strong businesses can also be found in technology and manufacturing. Check whether customers will keep buying what the company sells after the excitement fades.

Even financially sound companies can lose market value during a downturn. Cash reserves can give you time to decide what to sell and when.

Spreading investments limits how much damage one struggling company can do to your savings. Owning businesses with steady demand gives you stronger reasons to hold them through volatile markets.

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About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.