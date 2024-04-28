Why a chemical engineer’s simple money mantra attracts thousands of followers
SummaryThe 53-year-old chemical engineer with a Gujarat-based fertiliser company offers free investment advice to the more than 133,000 members on his Facebook page.
In a world where every other investor keeps exhorting the next best investment avenue, Ashal Jauhri, who runs a popular personal finance Facebook group called Asan Ideas of Wealth, follows the unified portfolio approach. All his savings are invested in just two mutual funds—the Nifty50 index fund, and the Gilt Fund.