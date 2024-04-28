When RIA regulations came in 2013, Jauhri did want to give it a try. “I wanted to get the licence, but when I discovered that one needs 5 years of experience working in the financial services industry, it deterred me. It was funny that I would have had to work as a mutual fund distributor, insurance agent or in other client-facing roles to be eligible to apply for the licence. I couldn't have done it," he says.