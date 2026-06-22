Investment markets are in a flux, but basics have not changed

There are various investment assets such as equity, debt and gold. In a given market situation—perhaps a certain level of GDP growth, inflation or geopolitical conditions—these assets behave in a certain way, giving us the basis of portfolio diversification.
However, in the current situation, all asset classes seem to be bearish. There is no place to hide, except in liquid funds or cash. This kind of situation happens once in a while. Let us make some sense of it.
Equity
Our equity market’s returns have turned negative since peaking in September 2024. There is no issue about the fundamentals of the Indian economy. It is more about relentless selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) since October 2024.
FPIs sold a net ₹1.6 trillion in calendar 2025 and ₹2.2 trillion till May in calendar 2026. This is huge, leading to our equity market returns being muted since October 2024. If there was a similar scale of FPI sales 20 or 30 years ago, our market would have ‘corrected’ big time. Now, our markets are more mature. Mutual fund systematic investment plan inflows have been a pillar of support.