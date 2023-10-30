Investment: Tax reforms can give better choices
STCG on an equity mutual fund is taxed at 15% but that on bonds is taxed at the slab rate
A 58-year-old man in my neighbourhood was looking to increase his retirement corpus before retiring two years later. After much research, he was set to park about 80% of his proceeds from the sale of a spare flat in a debt mutual fund and move the rest to a Nifty-50 index fund. Investment in a debt mutual fund would have protected his capital from the market’s wild swings, and equity could gain meaningfully in the long run. However, he met a mutual fund distributor-cum-investment-adviser who gave him a different perspective on taxation and suggested a reversal in his allocation—80% in equity and the rest in debt—because the long-term capital gain tax on equity is merely 10% compared to debt mutual funds, which are taxed at slab rates. Even in the short term of less than 12 months, equity mutual funds are taxed at 15%. My neighbour planned to work part-time after retirement and expected to be in the 20% tax bracket. Thus, the advice resonated with him, and he followed it.