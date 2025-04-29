Investment word of the day: Digital gold — key features you must know ahead of Akshaya Tritiya

Gold has always remained one of the most sought-after investment tools for Indian investors. With Akshaya Tritiya around the corner, this yellow metal has gained significant attention among Indian investors.
However, with the evolution of the financial landscape, buying gold does not always refer to physical metal. It can also include digital gold, which allows investors to own gold without holding it physically.
Digital gold is an online platform that enables people to buy, sell, and hold gold in electronic form. This platform helps people own gold without the need to store it like a physical metal. Investors can invest in digital gold through online platforms or mobile apps.
One of the most significant differences between traditional gold and digital gold is their form. Solid gold refers to physical bars or coins, while digital gold signifies ownership of gold stored in secure vaults electronically. Digital gold aims to offer convenience, liquidity, and seamless transactions without the need for physical possession, appealing to modern investors.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice; please consult a qualified financial advisor before making any financial decisions.
