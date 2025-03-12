Investment word of the day: To make informed investment choices, it is essential to analyse potential profits and losses. By considering risks, investors can determine whether an investment aligns with their financial goals. And to analyse risks, a Sharpe Ratio is a key metric.

What is Sharpe Ratio? The Sharpe Ratio is a tool to determine potential risk-adjusted returns for any investment, including individual stocks, portfolios and hedge funds. Risk-adjusted returns measure the return on an investment after considering the risk taken to earn it. Therefore, higher returns reveal greater risk. Hence, a high Sharpe Ratio will show that greater returns have been achieved by taking higher risks.

How to calculate Sharpe Ratio? The formula for calculating the Sharpe Ratio is—(investment return—risk-free return rate)/ standard deviation of returns.

Standard deviation helps understand the variation between investment returns and the principal returns of an investment, highlighting how it fluctuates over time. Typically, a Sharpe Ratio above 3 is considered excellent.

Why is the Sharpe Ratio important? “The Sharpe Ratio assists in investment analysis by evaluating risk-return relationships as it balances investment returns considering associated risks. It is a powerful tool for evaluating investments because each investment can be compared on a single scale,” according to Abhinav R Jain, Co-founder and Chief Financial Officer of AdCounty Media.

The Sharpe Ratio helps to know the influence of risks on the returns of an investment.

“High return is not enough to constitute a good investment, for true effectiveness, risk has to be considered. The Sharpe Ratio aids in determining whether a portfolio’s gains are due to prudent decision-making or reckless risk exposure. Portfolios with higher Sharpe Ratios expose their investors to less risk while providing greater returns, making them more efficient," he said.

Among all the investment options available in the market, the Sharpe Ratio helps investors choose one that meets their financial goals.

“It also aids in choosing from a plethora of available options for investment, including mutual funds, ETFs, and stocks, by offering a benchmark on risk-adjusted returns,” Jain added.

Additionally, the Sharpe Ratio helps us understand the long-term benefits of an investment and its associated risks.

“The Sharpe Ratio also helps curb taking on too much risk. It is common for an investor to pursue high returns and disregard the volatility level accompanying it, which could result in incurring losses when the market tumbles. A low Sharpe Ratio shows that an investment may not be justifiable. Thus, investing based on the Sharpe Ratio ensures a holistic approach and promotes the idea of reliable growth over time, optimising the investment's longevity and impact," Jain said.