Money
Time to delink investments from tax deduction limits and shift to efficient tax planning
SummaryWith revised tax slabs and higher rebates, financial advisors should guide clients in evaluating which tax regime best suits their financial situation, moving away from deduction-driven decisions.
A client once rushed to buy an insurance policy in March, only to realise later that it neither met her needs nor provided optimal tax benefits. Sounds familiar?
