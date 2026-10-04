IPL mega auction or a masterclass in behavioural economics? Sunk cost fallacy, winner’s curse, FOMO and more | Explained

The IPL mega auction offers more than expensive player deals. It also reveals how emotions can overpower planning. Franchise owners face psychological traps similar to those affecting stock market investors.
Consider a team that values a star player at ₹12 crore. A rival pushes the bidding to ₹13 crore. The first team remembers hours of preparation and other players it missed. Walking away now feels like wasting that effort. It raises its bid to ₹15 crore, abandoning its original limit.
This is the sunk cost fallacy. People let past spending or effort influence decisions that need fresh judgment. An investor might similarly hold a falling stock because it has already lost 30%. Instead of examining its current value, the investor waits for recovery.
Another trap is the winner’s curse. A team pays ₹25 crore for one player from its ₹100 crore budget. Celebration soon gives way to concern. With much of its money spent, the team must choose cheaper, unproven players. Its remaining 20 squad places become harder to fill without weakening team balance.
Winning the bid can therefore result in a loss. The price paid exceeds what makes sense for the buyer. Investors face something similar when buying heavily promoted shares at extremely high prices. Excitement can fade quickly when prices fall after listing.
Scarcity creates another powerful pressure. Suppose only two Indian fast-bowling all-rounders can bat at number seven. Teams fear losing a rare opportunity. A high opening bid then becomes their reference point, even when it seems inflated.
This is anchoring bias, where the first number strongly shapes later decisions. Investors can anchor their expectations to a share’s previous peak or sudden price jump.
Fear of missing out (FOMO) adds urgency. Together, these feelings encourage expensive purchases while financial figures receive less attention.
The auction room also encourages herd behaviour. When bigger franchises like Mumbai, Chennai or RCB chase one overseas star, other teams may join. They assume these franchises know something about his fitness or future form. Their own assessment gets replaced by confidence in somebody else’s judgment.
Investors behave similarly when following large institutions or financial influencers into fashionable sectors. Popularity starts looking like proof of value. Such crowd behaviour can fuel sharp price rises and painful falls.
Even wealthy owners with expert teams can overpay under emotional pressure. The same pressures make ordinary investors chase rising prices and ignore their original plans.
Disclaimer: These examples explain behavioural biases and do not offer investment advice.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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