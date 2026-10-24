IRDAI extends window for feedback on proposed insurance distribution reforms — check new deadline

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI has extended the deadline for submitting feedback on its consultation paper on insurance distribution reforms to October 31, 2026.
The regulator had earlier set October 25, 2026, as the deadline for stakeholders to submit their comments on the proposed changes.
“The consultation has received an encouraging response, with over 650 comments received so far. In view of the significant interest and to facilitate wider participation, the last date for submission of comments has been extended till 31st October 2026, providing additional time to stakeholders and members of the public to submit their feedback and suggestions,” the official release read.
The Insurance Brokers Association of India (IBAI) had previously raised a request for an extension of the deadline until the end of December to submit its recommendations, citing the need of more time to examine the proposals.
IRDAI released a two-part consultation paper on the proposed distribution reforms, titled ‘Recalibrating Economics of Insurance Distribution’ on September 23, inviting comments and suggestions from the public, policyholders, insurers, intermediaries and other stakeholders.
The insurance regulator's consultation paper outlines a series of reforms to streamline insurance distribution in India and improve how policies are sold to customers. The proposals also aim to simplify the distribution framework while bringing greater oversight to commissions and selling practices.
Key proposals include tighter expenses of management (EoM) limits, a return to product-level commission caps, a ban on compulsory bundling of insurance with loans by banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), and changes to motor insurance distribution. Expenses of management are the costs an insurance company incurs to run the business.
Stakeholders can submit their feedback on the proposed reforms through any of the following modes
— Web portal: Submit feedback directly at https://iib.gov.in/d
— Excel template: Download the template from the same portal, fill it in and upload the completed file.
— Email: Send the completed excel template to drfeedback@iib.gov.in, with the subject line “Reforms for Recalibrating Economics of Insurance Distribution”.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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